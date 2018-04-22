top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Earth Day Santa Cruz Celebration Saturday April 21, 2018
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
The Earth Day event was held at the San Lorenzo Park from 11am. To 4pm. and was sponsored by Ecology Action, The Good Times, New Leaf, Dignity Health, Green Waist, The City and County of Santa Cruz, along with others.
sm_001.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
I arrived early, a little after 10am., on a beautiful warm day at the park. Though I was there to photograph the event, along with photographing Drew Glover as he campaigns for City Council. Yes Drew is running again for Santa Cruz City Council!

Drew arrived, along with his companion Courage (the dog). He spoke to people in attendance, many who supported him in the past, new well wishers, and introducing himself to others.

After I had been there for about an hour, the March for Science arrived. The March and Rally For Science had begun at 10am at the Santa Cruz City Hall. After the rally, they traveled thru town and joined in the festivities at the park.

Great sounds filled the air with music by SambaDá who played two separate sets! There were youth activities, a free climbing wall, food, a beer garden and lots of vendor's (many of witch were educational and green retailers)

I had to leave prematurely, for reasons beyond my control, but I had a wonderful time seeing many friends and enjoying as much of the event as I could before leaving!
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_004.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Keith McHenry
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_009.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Drew Glover's table
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_013.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Science marchers on the Water Street bridge
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_014.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_023.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_025.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Marcher's join in the event
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_028.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_030.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_046.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_048.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_063.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Drew Glover
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_065.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_076.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
SambaDá
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_077.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_107.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_113.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_115.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_123.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Sunday Apr 22nd, 2018 6:31 PM
sm_129.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code