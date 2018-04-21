



Tuesday, April 24

6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

SubRosa — 703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz



A digital self-defense gathering to get excited about protecting your data. We will share knowledge and resources to collectively improve our privacy and security.



Inspiration and resources for this workshop are taken from



Topics include:



* How do I make my email secure?



* Should I use a password manager?



* Can I make my cellphone more secure?



* How do we use the “cloud” securely?



Defend Our Movements is brought to us by the Center for Media Justice, May First / People Link, and diverse movement technologists and activists. Surveillance Self-Defense is maintained by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an independent non-profit working to protect online privacy.



Comments, questions, or ideas for the workshop?

