top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 4/24/2018
Digital Self-Defense workshop
Date Tuesday April 24
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Authorsucculent sage
Digital Self-Defense workshop

Tuesday, April 24
6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
SubRosa — 703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz

A digital self-defense gathering to get excited about protecting your data. We will share knowledge and resources to collectively improve our privacy and security.

Inspiration and resources for this workshop are taken from Defend Our Movements and Surveillance Self-Defense.

Topics include:

* How do I make my email secure?

* Should I use a password manager?

* Can I make my cellphone more secure?

* How do we use the “cloud” securely?

Defend Our Movements is brought to us by the Center for Media Justice, May First / People Link, and diverse movement technologists and activists. Surveillance Self-Defense is maintained by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an independent non-profit working to protect online privacy.

Comments, questions, or ideas for the workshop?
Contact: succulentsage [at] riseup.net
sm_digital-self-defense-sr-4-24-18.jpg
original image (2550x1336)
Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 21st, 2018 11:29 PM
§ Digital Self-Defense workshop at SubRosa on Tuesday, April 24
by succulent sage Saturday Apr 21st, 2018 11:29 PM
sm_digital-self-defense-4-24-18.jpg
original image (2550x3300)
Flyer to print: 8.5 x 11
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code