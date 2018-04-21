From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 4/24/2018
|Digital Self-Defense workshop
|Date
|Tuesday April 24
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|succulent sage
|
Digital Self-Defense workshop
Tuesday, April 24
6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
SubRosa — 703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
A digital self-defense gathering to get excited about protecting your data. We will share knowledge and resources to collectively improve our privacy and security.
Inspiration and resources for this workshop are taken from Defend Our Movements and Surveillance Self-Defense.
Topics include:
* How do I make my email secure?
* Should I use a password manager?
* Can I make my cellphone more secure?
* How do we use the “cloud” securely?
Defend Our Movements is brought to us by the Center for Media Justice, May First / People Link, and diverse movement technologists and activists. Surveillance Self-Defense is maintained by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, an independent non-profit working to protect online privacy.
Comments, questions, or ideas for the workshop?
Contact: succulentsage [at] riseup.net
original image (2550x1336)
§ Digital Self-Defense workshop at SubRosa on Tuesday, April 24
original image (2550x3300)
Flyer to print: 8.5 x 11
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network