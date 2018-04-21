From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Fossil Free Music & Art Show!
|Date
|Saturday April 21
|Time
|6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Location Details
|
The Hub for Sustainable Living
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Fossil Free UC Santa Cruz
|
Everyone's invited to come out for a wonderful evening filled with activist art and live music!!! Themes will be centered around the exploration of social and environmental justice. Art will be on display for viewing starting at 6pm & bands will go on at 7pm.
~~~~SET LIST~~~~
MARTY MABLE (sj)
https://martymable.bandcamp.com/
TRASH ROMEO (pdx)
https://trashromeo.bandcamp.com/releases
HEAVENLY BOTHER
https://heavenlybother.bandcamp.com/
BB Sinclair
DOG WATER
https://dogwaterband.bandcamp.com/releases
NO BOOT STRAPS
LAUREN ARNEST
https://laurenoraange.bandcamp.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
There will also be a $7 donation fee to help support touring bands, Subrosa, the Bike Church, and fundraise for campaign costs. Please donate if you have the ability to do so. Thank you!
We'd love to see you all at this music & art show - please invite all of your lovely friends and be ready for a truly dazzling, eye-opening experience!
♥, Fossil Free UCSC
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/8723587762...
