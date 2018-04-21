



~~~~SET LIST~~~~



MARTY MABLE (sj)

https://martymable.bandcamp.com/



TRASH ROMEO (pdx)

https://trashromeo.bandcamp.com/releases



HEAVENLY BOTHER

https://heavenlybother.bandcamp.com/



BB Sinclair



DOG WATER

https://dogwaterband.bandcamp.com/releases



NO BOOT STRAPS



LAUREN ARNEST

https://laurenoraange.bandcamp.com/



~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



There will also be a $7 donation fee to help support touring bands, Subrosa, the Bike Church, and fundraise for campaign costs. Please donate if you have the ability to do so. Thank you!



We'd love to see you all at this music & art show - please invite all of your lovely friends and be ready for a truly dazzling, eye-opening experience!



