Fossil Free Music & Art Show!
Date Saturday April 21
Time 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
The Hub for Sustainable Living
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorFossil Free UC Santa Cruz
Everyone's invited to come out for a wonderful evening filled with activist art and live music!!! Themes will be centered around the exploration of social and environmental justice. Art will be on display for viewing starting at 6pm & bands will go on at 7pm.

~~~~SET LIST~~~~

MARTY MABLE (sj)
https://martymable.bandcamp.com/

TRASH ROMEO (pdx)
https://trashromeo.bandcamp.com/releases

HEAVENLY BOTHER
https://heavenlybother.bandcamp.com/

BB Sinclair

DOG WATER
https://dogwaterband.bandcamp.com/releases

NO BOOT STRAPS

LAUREN ARNEST
https://laurenoraange.bandcamp.com/

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

There will also be a $7 donation fee to help support touring bands, Subrosa, the Bike Church, and fundraise for campaign costs. Please donate if you have the ability to do so. Thank you!

We'd love to see you all at this music & art show - please invite all of your lovely friends and be ready for a truly dazzling, eye-opening experience!

♥, Fossil Free UCSC
