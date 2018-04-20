From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Day 6 Official Report: Hunger Strike in Santa Clara County Jails by Prisoners United via Jose Valle, Silicon Valley De-Bug

Friday Apr 20th, 2018

As of today April 20, Prisoners United reports that the jail administration has yet to enter into negotiations with prisoners on the 6th day of a hunger strike. On April 15th, prisoners began a hunger strike in protest of solitary confinement, grievance system negligence, and meaningless classification reviews, among other injustices.