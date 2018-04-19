From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Automated License Plate Reader public meeting Wednesday 4-18-2018 Santa Cruz, Ca. sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)

Thursday Apr 19th, 2018 12:43 PM by AutumnSun

The meeting was held Wednesday evening at Santa Cruz County Sheriff office. The Office is located at 5200 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz, California.

About a couple dozen people were in attendance and there did not seem to be much opposition to the Santa Cruz County Sheriffs plan to use Automated License Plate Reader. The reader will be placed along the Soquel Dr. corridor. It will be placed at different locations along Soquel Drive from the HWY 1 to 41st. Ave. over the next few weeks.



All this brought on by a rash of gun involved shootings, and a homicide at the Emerald Bay Apartments on Sunday 4-8-2018. Ivan Villalobos, a 26-year-old husband and father, was shot and killed on the steps just outside of the apartments office while eating nachos. Mr. Villalobos was the first homicide in the Santa Cruz County. Though the shooting may be gang related, Mr. Villalobos was not a gang member!



The Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate the killing and has stepped up their presence in the area over the the past few weeks! The Sheriff's department believes the shooting of Mr. Villalobos will be solved. I was personally told, "We will solve this homicide!"

