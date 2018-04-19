From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Farm to Fork Friday "A Taste of Africa" California State Capitol by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Thursday Apr 19th, 2018 12:08 AM

California Pan African Heritage remains an open secret. Farm to Fork Friday at our California State Capitol is poised to help connect, past and future.





Well over 500,000 people of Pan African Ancestry live 90 miles from the "Farm to Fork Capital of America."



Wakanda, the African space in a Marvel Movie, Black Panther, has ancient/future roots in distant lands and the heart of the California Gold Rush.



Farm to Fork Friday at the California State Capitol continues to share successful methods toward expanding inclusion throughout local and global food systems utilizing Pan African fresh fruits,vegetables, herbs and spices.



Our Pan African world is being taken by storm watching the record breaking Marvel Movie Black Panther, as we prepare to celebrate the South African Freedom Day.



We are showcasing how early California Pan African Heritage can educate residents, diverse community members and regional tourists to exciting past, present and future ageitourism California opportunities.



Our ongoing Farm to Fork Friday, Presentation, Conversation and Reception will share the secret of successful local food systems and the Pan African herb that provides citizens of Wakanda, high culture and the powerful impact upon the Black Panther.



Together, we will expand inclusion throughout the “Farm to Fork Capital of America.”



2018 is the 170th Anniversary of the California Gold Rush and we are showcasing new resources that quantify and qualify the success of our “hidden figures” of Pan African Ancestry (1840-1875) throughout the regional Sacramento River Basin.



“Sacramento is one of America’s oldest foodie destinations sparked by the world’s first global story, indeed the world rushed in…,” according to Michael Harris, Farm to Fork Friday Coordinator, “Pan Africans during the California Gold Rush were the original “farm-to-fork" pioneers.



At our Farm to Fork Friday, we will introduce a positive new way forward and prepare for amazing new opportunities regionally and throughout the Pan African Diaspora embracing agriculture as the foundation of our culture.



Fredrick E. Jordan, President of the San Francisco Black Chamber of Commerce and the African American Consortium Teamm, seasoned global engineers, architects and developers are joining us to share local and global opportunities expanding inclusion utilizing our ancient future of Pan African local food systems, paired with appropriate "California Grown" applications, this Science and Technology Week.



From the heart of Africa, the flora and fauna of high culture plant based proteins are poised to anchor our Carson Creek research and development project at the ole Boys Ranch, slated for full consideration Spring 2018.



There is no better time, place and purpose to share a new US Federal Reserve Bank resource entitled, Harvesting Opportunity: The Power of Regional Food System Investments to Transform Communities.



The best practices and investment opportunities will help us prepare for an ancient/future, “Gold Rush” by mining high culture throughout our local and global communities.



Come and join the conversation