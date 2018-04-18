top
Related Categories: California | East Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Urban Shield As We Know It Ends After 2018
by Tracy Rosenberg, Oakland Privacy
Wednesday Apr 18th, 2018 9:41 PM
At the March 27 Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting, 5+ hours of discussion ended with a decision that Urban Shield as currently constituted would end after the 2018 war games and exposition. The 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Scott Haggerty more or less voting no, left open-ended what Alameda County’s regional disaster preparedness activities would be in future years, but the Supervisors were decisive that it would not be the Urban Shield event, which began in 2007.
urban-shield-gun-shades.jpg

A series of embarrasing revelations from the presence of the Oath Keepers extremist group in an allied community fair, the use of racist target dummies, the presence of HSI/ICE, and slush fund donations from the likes of Blackwater seems to have finally pushed the Supervisors over the edge, in a lengthy meeting preceded by a 200 person rally and with dozens of public comments.

East Bay Express coverage.

Black Agenda Report coverage

SF Gate coverage

https://oaklandprivacy.org/2018/03/27/urba...
