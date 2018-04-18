From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Urban Shield As We Know It Ends After 2018 by Tracy Rosenberg, Oakland Privacy

Wednesday Apr 18th, 2018 9:41 PM

At the March 27 Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting, 5+ hours of discussion ended with a decision that Urban Shield as currently constituted would end after the 2018 war games and exposition. The 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Scott Haggerty more or less voting no, left open-ended what Alameda County’s regional disaster preparedness activities would be in future years, but the Supervisors were decisive that it would not be the Urban Shield event, which began in 2007.



