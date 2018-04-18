From the Open-Publishing Calendar

CodePink Women for Peace Protest Syrian Bombings at Homes of Feinstein and Pelosi

Wednesday Apr 18th, 2018 7:01 PM

On April 14th, Members of CodePink Women for Peace chalked the driveways and posted banners at politicians' homes in the Pacific Heights district of San Francisco. Their demonstration began in front of Senator Dianne Feinstein's house, then the group marched down Broadway to the home of Nancy Pelosi. Anti-war protests held over the weekend following US bombing of Syria on April 13th were held in San Francisco at Market and Powell and in Oakland at Oscar Grant Plaza.





On the afternoon April 14th, members of CodePink Women for Peace delivered crucial anti-war messages to Senator Diane Feinstein and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to protest U.S. military airstrikes against Syria. They called for the politicians to speak out against the bombing, saying that because the U.S. disrupted neighborhoods and people in Syria, their goal is to bring this struggle to the political leaders' own neighborhood.



The bombing of Syria was ordered by President Donald Trump one day before the protest, and involved more than 100 missiles.



The protesers chalked the driveways and posted banners at the politicians' homes in the Pacific Heights district of San Francisco. Their demonstration began in front of Senator Dianne Feinstein home, then the group marched down Broadway to Nancy Pelosi’s house.



Later the same afternoon the demonstrators joined other protesters at Market and Powell streets. Speakers there condemned not only the strikes on Syria, but the U.S. support for Israel, police brutality and mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. On April 15th, an anti-war rally in Oakland's Oscar Grant Plaza planned weeks earlier to end all wars at home and abroad addressed the Syria bombings as well.