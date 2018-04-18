From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|May 1st International Workers Day Celebration
|Date
|Tuesday May 01
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
|Location Details
|777 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|May 1st Coalition
This is the 2018 International Workers Day Celebration. We will meet at 2pm at 777 Sebastopol Road for music and speeches, then at 3pm there will be a march through downtown. See you there!
