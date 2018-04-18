top
View other events for the week of 5/ 1/2018
May 1st International Workers Day Celebration
Date Tuesday May 01
Time 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Location Details
777 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorMay 1st Coalition
This is the 2018 International Workers Day Celebration. We will meet at 2pm at 777 Sebastopol Road for music and speeches, then at 3pm there will be a march through downtown. See you there!
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 18th, 2018 12:03 PM
