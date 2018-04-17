From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Transgender & LGBTQ+ Self-Defense Class
|Date
|Sunday April 29
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Location Details
|
SubRosa
703 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA, 95060
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|The Diversity Center of Santa Cruz
|
Come learn some basic self-defense techniques (instructed by Leonie Sherman). This is a stride towards personal safety and empowerment for the transgender & LGBTQ community. To register, email trans [at] diversitycenter.org
original image (816x1056)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 17th, 2018 8:16 PM
http://www.diversitycenter.org/calendar/20...
