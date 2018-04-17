top
Transgender & LGBTQ+ Self-Defense Class
Date Sunday April 29
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Location Details
SubRosa
703 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA, 95060
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorThe Diversity Center of Santa Cruz
Come learn some basic self-defense techniques (instructed by Leonie Sherman). This is a stride towards personal safety and empowerment for the transgender & LGBTQ community. To register, email trans [at] diversitycenter.org
For more event information:
http://www.diversitycenter.org/calendar/20...
