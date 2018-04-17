From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Canadian Journalist Turns Rwandan Genocide Story Inside Out
A Google Search for “Syria” and “Rwanda” turns up millions of hyperlinks, most of them likening the Syrian and Rwandan conflicts and calling for intervention in Syria to "stop the next Rwanda." Judi Rever's new book, "In Praise of Blood: Crimes of the Rwandan Patriotic Front," turns the story of what actually happened in Rwanda inside out.
Download Audio (3.6mb)
§Canadian Journalist Judi Rever
