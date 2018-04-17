top
Canadian Journalist Turns Rwandan Genocide Story Inside Out
by KPFA Saturday News/Ann Garrison
Tuesday Apr 17th, 2018 5:24 PM
A Google Search for “Syria” and “Rwanda” turns up millions of hyperlinks, most of them likening the Syrian and Rwandan conflicts and calling for intervention in Syria to "stop the next Rwanda." Judi Rever's new book, "In Praise of Blood: Crimes of the Rwandan Patriotic Front," turns the story of what actually happened in Rwanda inside out.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (3.6mb)
§Canadian Journalist Judi Rever
by KPFA Saturday News/Ann Garrison Tuesday Apr 17th, 2018 5:24 PM
judi_rever.png
