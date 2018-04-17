BERKELEY FORUM ON ACCESS AND DISABILITY RIGHTS



Progress on and challenges to access for persons with disabilities who visit, live, and work in Berkeley.



Panelists



•Karen Nakamura,

Haas Distinguished

Chair in Disability

Studies, U.C.

Berkeley



•Silvia Yee, Senior

Staff Attorney,

DREDF



•Rita Maran,

Moderator and

Subcommittee

Chair CRPD



Sponsored by the City of Berkeley Peace & Justice Commission’s Subcommittee on the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the Commission on Disability and in coordination with the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF), and the Ed Roberts Campus.



“This meeting is being held in a wheelchair accessible location. To request a disability-related accommodation(s) to participate in the meeting, including auxiliary aids or services, please contact the Disability Services specialist at 981-6342 (V) or 981-6345 (TDD) at least five business days before the meeting date. *Please refrain from wearing scented products to this meeting.”

