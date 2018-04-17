From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Berkeley Forum on Access and Disability Rights
|Date
|Wednesday May 09
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Ed Roberts Campus
3075 Adeline St
Berkeley 94703
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|City of Berkeley Peace & Justice Commission
|
BERKELEY FORUM ON ACCESS AND DISABILITY RIGHTS
Progress on and challenges to access for persons with disabilities who visit, live, and work in Berkeley.
Panelists
•Karen Nakamura,
Haas Distinguished
Chair in Disability
Studies, U.C.
Berkeley
•Silvia Yee, Senior
Staff Attorney,
DREDF
•Rita Maran,
Moderator and
Subcommittee
Chair CRPD
Sponsored by the City of Berkeley Peace & Justice Commission’s Subcommittee on the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the Commission on Disability and in coordination with the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF), and the Ed Roberts Campus.
“This meeting is being held in a wheelchair accessible location. To request a disability-related accommodation(s) to participate in the meeting, including auxiliary aids or services, please contact the Disability Services specialist at 981-6342 (V) or 981-6345 (TDD) at least five business days before the meeting date. *Please refrain from wearing scented products to this meeting.”
