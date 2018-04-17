top
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
Berkeley Forum on Access and Disability Rights
Date Wednesday May 09
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location Details
Ed Roberts Campus
3075 Adeline St
Berkeley 94703
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCity of Berkeley Peace & Justice Commission
BERKELEY FORUM ON ACCESS AND DISABILITY RIGHTS

Progress on and challenges to access for persons with disabilities who visit, live, and work in Berkeley.

Panelists

•Karen Nakamura,
Haas Distinguished
Chair in Disability
Studies, U.C.
Berkeley

•Silvia Yee, Senior
Staff Attorney,
DREDF

•Rita Maran,
Moderator and
Subcommittee
Chair CRPD

Sponsored by the City of Berkeley Peace & Justice Commission’s Subcommittee on the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the Commission on Disability and in coordination with the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund (DREDF), and the Ed Roberts Campus.

“This meeting is being held in a wheelchair accessible location. To request a disability-related accommodation(s) to participate in the meeting, including auxiliary aids or services, please contact the Disability Services specialist at 981-6342 (V) or 981-6345 (TDD) at least five business days before the meeting date. *Please refrain from wearing scented products to this meeting.”
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 17th, 2018 3:57 PM
§Flyer
by City of Berkeley Peace & Justice Commission Tuesday Apr 17th, 2018 6:25 PM
berkeley-forum-access-disability-rights.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (357.8kb)
Flyer
