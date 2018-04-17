



Free event. Donations to benefit the Fund for Homeless Women will be received with gratitude.



Refreshments will be served.



About the Exhibit: "Over 500 women on the Monterey Peninsula are without adequate shelter and these women have powerful voices and a unique vision that often goes unnoticed and ignored. The Monterey Museum of Art partnered with the Fund for Homeless Women to provide cameras to these unsheltered women so that they might capture the world they see." - Monterey Museum of Art



The Exhibit will be on display through May 15, 2018. The Center is open to the public Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1 pm to 5:30 pm and during public events.



Find a listing of public events at the Peace Center in the online Weekly Peace Calendar:



More Info: phone Judy at 372-5762 Join us on Sunday, April 22nd for the opening of the art exhibit, "What We See: Photographs by Women Without Shelter". Rev. Michael Reid, Fund For Homeless Women Co-founder, will speak about the exhibit and some of the artists will be on hand.Free event. Donations to benefit the Fund for Homeless Women will be received with gratitude.Refreshments will be served.About the Exhibit: "Over 500 women on the Monterey Peninsula are without adequate shelter and these women have powerful voices and a unique vision that often goes unnoticed and ignored. The Monterey Museum of Art partnered with the Fund for Homeless Women to provide cameras to these unsheltered women so that they might capture the world they see." - Monterey Museum of ArtThe Exhibit will be on display through May 15, 2018. The Center is open to the public Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1 pm to 5:30 pm and during public events.Find a listing of public events at the Peace Center in the online Weekly Peace Calendar: https://sites.google.com/site/peaceresourcecenter/what-s-happening More Info: phone Judy at 372-5762

original image (770x511)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1797884459... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 17th, 2018 1:31 PM