top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Immigrant Rights | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 5/ 1/2018
Mountain View: May Day March & Rally for Peace & Immigration Reform
Date Tuesday May 01
Time 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Rengstorff Park Community Center, 201 S. Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMountain View May Day Committee
Mountain View May Day PEACE MARCH AND RALLY
for a JUST IMMIGRATION REFORM and DIGNITY FOR ALL IMMIGRANTS

TUESDAY, MAY 1, 2018

March Begins: 4:30 PM @ Rengstorff Park Community Center @ 201 S. Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View

Rally Begins: 6:30 PM @ Mountain View City Hall 500 Castro Street, Mountain View

Rally Keynote Speaker: Judge LaDoris Cordell

2018 Supporters:
Fr. Bob Moran, St. Athanasius
Raging Grannies Action League
Fr. Oscar Tabujara, Pastor, St Athanasius
Hope's Corner
Fr. Engelberto Gammad, Pastor, St. Joseph
Peninsula Peace & Justice Center, Palo Alto
Fr. Larry Goode, Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi
Mountain View Voices for Peace and Justice
Rev. Michael Love, Pastor, Trinity United Methodist
Vineyard Christian Fellowship
Fr. Thierry Geris, St. Cyprian
Fr. Matthew Stanley, P., Our Lady of the Rosary
Fr. Hector Basañez, Pastor, Our Lady Star of the Sea
Fr. Roberto Gómez, Pastor, St. Martin Parish
Samina Sundas, Founder, American Muslim Voice Foundation
Fr. Justin Le, Pastor, St. Elizabeth Church
Fr. Fabio Medina, Pastor, St. Anthony Parish

Volunteers welcome! For more information:

Philip Cosby philip.cosby [at] comcast.net (650) 906-9641
Job Lopez joblopez [at] ymail.com (650) 988-8694

Sponsored by the Mountain View May Day Committee

Flyer in English: https://www.peaceandjustice.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/MayDayMarch_2018_v4E.pdf

En espanol:

MOUNTAIN VIEW MARCHA PACIFICA Y MANIFESTACION
POR UNA REFORMA MIGRATORIA JUSTA Y HUMANA Y DIGNIDAD PARA TODOS LOS INMIGRANTES

¿Cuando?: Martes, Primero de Mayo, 2018
4:30 PM: La Marcha comienza en el Parque Rengstorff (Esquina de calles S. Rengstorff y Crisanto, Mountain View)
6:30 PM: Manifestación en la Plaza Cívica de Mountain View @ 500 Castro St., Esquina de calles Castro y Mercy

En espansol: https://www.peaceandjustice.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/MayDayMarch_2018_v4S.pdf
mountainviewrallymayday.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.peaceandjustice.org/mayday2018/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 17th, 2018 1:21 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code