|Mountain View: May Day March & Rally for Peace & Immigration Reform
|Tuesday May 01
|4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Rengstorff Park Community Center, 201 S. Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View
|Protest
|Mountain View May Day Committee
Mountain View May Day PEACE MARCH AND RALLY
for a JUST IMMIGRATION REFORM and DIGNITY FOR ALL IMMIGRANTS
TUESDAY, MAY 1, 2018
March Begins: 4:30 PM @ Rengstorff Park Community Center @ 201 S. Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View
Rally Begins: 6:30 PM @ Mountain View City Hall 500 Castro Street, Mountain View
Rally Keynote Speaker: Judge LaDoris Cordell
2018 Supporters:
Fr. Bob Moran, St. Athanasius
Raging Grannies Action League
Fr. Oscar Tabujara, Pastor, St Athanasius
Hope's Corner
Fr. Engelberto Gammad, Pastor, St. Joseph
Peninsula Peace & Justice Center, Palo Alto
Fr. Larry Goode, Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi
Mountain View Voices for Peace and Justice
Rev. Michael Love, Pastor, Trinity United Methodist
Vineyard Christian Fellowship
Fr. Thierry Geris, St. Cyprian
Fr. Matthew Stanley, P., Our Lady of the Rosary
Fr. Hector Basañez, Pastor, Our Lady Star of the Sea
Fr. Roberto Gómez, Pastor, St. Martin Parish
Samina Sundas, Founder, American Muslim Voice Foundation
Fr. Justin Le, Pastor, St. Elizabeth Church
Fr. Fabio Medina, Pastor, St. Anthony Parish
Volunteers welcome! For more information:
Philip Cosby philip.cosby [at] comcast.net (650) 906-9641
Job Lopez joblopez [at] ymail.com (650) 988-8694
Sponsored by the Mountain View May Day Committee
Flyer in English: https://www.peaceandjustice.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/MayDayMarch_2018_v4E.pdf
En espanol:
MOUNTAIN VIEW MARCHA PACIFICA Y MANIFESTACION
POR UNA REFORMA MIGRATORIA JUSTA Y HUMANA Y DIGNIDAD PARA TODOS LOS INMIGRANTES
¿Cuando?: Martes, Primero de Mayo, 2018
4:30 PM: La Marcha comienza en el Parque Rengstorff (Esquina de calles S. Rengstorff y Crisanto, Mountain View)
6:30 PM: Manifestación en la Plaza Cívica de Mountain View @ 500 Castro St., Esquina de calles Castro y Mercy
En espansol: https://www.peaceandjustice.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/MayDayMarch_2018_v4S.pdf
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 17th, 2018 1:21 PM
https://www.peaceandjustice.org/mayday2018/
