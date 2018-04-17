Tuesday May 01



for a JUST IMMIGRATION REFORM and DIGNITY FOR ALL IMMIGRANTS



TUESDAY, MAY 1, 2018



March Begins: 4:30 PM @ Rengstorff Park Community Center @ 201 S. Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View



Rally Begins: 6:30 PM @ Mountain View City Hall 500 Castro Street, Mountain View



Rally Keynote Speaker: Judge LaDoris Cordell



2018 Supporters:

Fr. Bob Moran, St. Athanasius

Raging Grannies Action League

Fr. Oscar Tabujara, Pastor, St Athanasius

Hope's Corner

Fr. Engelberto Gammad, Pastor, St. Joseph

Peninsula Peace & Justice Center, Palo Alto

Fr. Larry Goode, Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi

Mountain View Voices for Peace and Justice

Rev. Michael Love, Pastor, Trinity United Methodist

Vineyard Christian Fellowship

Fr. Thierry Geris, St. Cyprian

Fr. Matthew Stanley, P., Our Lady of the Rosary

Fr. Hector Basañez, Pastor, Our Lady Star of the Sea

Fr. Roberto Gómez, Pastor, St. Martin Parish

Samina Sundas, Founder, American Muslim Voice Foundation

Fr. Justin Le, Pastor, St. Elizabeth Church

Fr. Fabio Medina, Pastor, St. Anthony Parish



Volunteers welcome! For more information:



Philip Cosby

Job Lopez



Sponsored by the Mountain View May Day Committee



Flyer in English:



En espanol:



MOUNTAIN VIEW MARCHA PACIFICA Y MANIFESTACION

POR UNA REFORMA MIGRATORIA JUSTA Y HUMANA Y DIGNIDAD PARA TODOS LOS INMIGRANTES



¿Cuando?: Martes, Primero de Mayo, 2018

4:30 PM: La Marcha comienza en el Parque Rengstorff (Esquina de calles S. Rengstorff y Crisanto, Mountain View)

6:30 PM: Manifestación en la Plaza Cívica de Mountain View @ 500 Castro St., Esquina de calles Castro y Mercy



https://www.peaceandjustice.org/mayday2018/