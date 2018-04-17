



More info: The NRA is holding a fundraising event at the Monterey Fairgrounds on SATURDAY, APRIL 28th beginning at 5 PM. Veterans For Peace, Monterey Chapter 46, the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, and Monterey Peace and Justice Center are organizing a peaceful, nonviolent demonstration with signs, banners and leafleting, beginning at 4 PM, across the street from the main entrance to the Fairgrounds. We will protest the use of the Fairgrounds, a public facility, for an NRA event. We will protest the NRA’s position that opposes any and all types of gun control.Help spread the word. Communicate the details of this demonstration to your groups and circles.More info: montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com

