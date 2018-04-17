From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War View other events for the week of 4/28/2018
|Protest the NRA Fundraiser
|Date
|Saturday April 28
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|2004 Fairground Rd, Monterey, CA
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Monterey Peace & Justice Center
|
The NRA is holding a fundraising event at the Monterey Fairgrounds on SATURDAY, APRIL 28th beginning at 5 PM. Veterans For Peace, Monterey Chapter 46, the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, and Monterey Peace and Justice Center are organizing a peaceful, nonviolent demonstration with signs, banners and leafleting, beginning at 4 PM, across the street from the main entrance to the Fairgrounds.
We will protest the use of the Fairgrounds, a public facility, for an NRA event.
We will protest the NRA’s position that opposes any and all types of gun control.
Help spread the word. Communicate the details of this demonstration to your groups and circles.
More info: montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
original image (1508x2048)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 17th, 2018 1:20 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1818751974...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network