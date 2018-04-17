top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War View other events for the week of 4/28/2018
Protest the NRA Fundraiser
Date Saturday April 28
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
2004 Fairground Rd, Monterey, CA
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMonterey Peace & Justice Center
The NRA is holding a fundraising event at the Monterey Fairgrounds on SATURDAY, APRIL 28th beginning at 5 PM. Veterans For Peace, Monterey Chapter 46, the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, and Monterey Peace and Justice Center are organizing a peaceful, nonviolent demonstration with signs, banners and leafleting, beginning at 4 PM, across the street from the main entrance to the Fairgrounds.

 We will protest the use of the Fairgrounds, a public facility, for an NRA event.
 We will protest the NRA’s position that opposes any and all types of gun control.

Help spread the word. Communicate the details of this demonstration to your groups and circles.

More info: montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
sm_nra_fundraiser_protest_monterey.jpg
original image (1508x2048)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1818751974...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 17th, 2018 1:20 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code