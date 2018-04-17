top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 5/15/2018
Bill McKibben & Sheila Watt-Cloutier: Climate Justice
Date Tuesday May 15
Time 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Peace United Church of Christ, Santa Cruz
900 High St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCommon Ground Center
Register and arrive early to ensure a seat.
Free and open to the public. Seating is limited.

Climate Justice: A Conversation with Bill McKibben & Sheila Watt-Cloutier

Tuesday May 15th, 7:30pm
At Peace United Church, 900 High Street, Santa Cruz, CA

*Inaugural Kamieniecki Lecture in Environmental Policy*

Hosted by the Social Sciences Division, Everett Program for Technology and Social Change, and Kresge Common Ground Center

Sheila Watt-Cloutier is one of the most outstanding advocates for the economic, social and cultural rights of the Inuit of the Arctic. As an elected representative of her people, administrator and advocate, Watt-Cloutier significantly contributed to an overhaul of the education system in Nunavik in Northern Quebec to make it more effective in meeting the needs of Inuit communities. She was an influential force behind the adoption of the Stockholm Convention to ban persistent organic pollutants, which accumulate strongly in Arctic food chains. Through her advocacy, she has shifted the discourse around climate change by establishing how unchecked greenhouse gas emissions violate the collective human rights of the Inuit.

Bill McKibben is one of the world’s leading environmentalists. He has been an influential author and educator for 30 years, and his 1989 book The End of Nature was one of the first-ever books written to inform a general audience about climate change. Over the last ten years he initiated and built the first planet-wide, grassroots climate change movement. With the organization 350.org at its core, this movement has spread awareness and mobilized political support for urgent action to mitigate the climate crisis that is already unfolding.

-=-=-

This event is part of the 2018 Regional Conference of North American Right Livelihood Award Laureates. Visit kresge.ucsc.edu/commonground for the main conference page and more information about the UCSC Right Livelihood College. Questions may be directed to commonground [at] ucsc.edu.

#AlternativeNobel #RightLivelihoodAward #RightLivelihood #RLC #RLCSantaCruz
climate_justice.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/4498146487...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 17th, 2018 12:08 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code