Tuesday May 15



Free and open to the public. Seating is limited.



Climate Justice: A Conversation with Bill McKibben & Sheila Watt-Cloutier



Tuesday May 15th, 7:30pm

At Peace United Church, 900 High Street, Santa Cruz, CA



*Inaugural Kamieniecki Lecture in Environmental Policy*



Hosted by the Social Sciences Division, Everett Program for Technology and Social Change, and Kresge Common Ground Center



Sheila Watt-Cloutier is one of the most outstanding advocates for the economic, social and cultural rights of the Inuit of the Arctic. As an elected representative of her people, administrator and advocate, Watt-Cloutier significantly contributed to an overhaul of the education system in Nunavik in Northern Quebec to make it more effective in meeting the needs of Inuit communities. She was an influential force behind the adoption of the Stockholm Convention to ban persistent organic pollutants, which accumulate strongly in Arctic food chains. Through her advocacy, she has shifted the discourse around climate change by establishing how unchecked greenhouse gas emissions violate the collective human rights of the Inuit.



Bill McKibben is one of the world’s leading environmentalists. He has been an influential author and educator for 30 years, and his 1989 book The End of Nature was one of the first-ever books written to inform a general audience about climate change. Over the last ten years he initiated and built the first planet-wide, grassroots climate change movement. With the organization 350.org at its core, this movement has spread awareness and mobilized political support for urgent action to mitigate the climate crisis that is already unfolding.



-=-=-



This event is part of the 2018 Regional Conference of North American Right Livelihood Award Laureates.



