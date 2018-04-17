top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
Restore the 42nd Avenue Community Cupboard
by Restore the Community Cupboard
Tuesday Apr 17th, 2018 11:50 AM
A petition has been created calling on the the Capitola City Council to restore the 42nd Avenue Community Cupboard. To sign this petition: https://www.change.org/p/capitola-city-council-restore-the-42nd-avenue-community-cupboard
42nd_avenue_community_cupboard_santa_cruz.jpg
Please restore the 42nd Avenue Community Cupboard.

1) It increases our community capacity to look out for each other.
2) It strengthens the safety net without costing the government a dime.
3) It is a constant public example of the civic duty of caring for each other.
4) It taps the vast resource of people’s willingness to help each other.
5) It creates the social capital of neighbors helping neighbors.

The local Community Cupboard Program is sponsored by TimeBank Santa Cruz. Such sharing-economy programs exist quite successfully worldwide. We’re hoping the City of Capitola will see the benefit of the Cupboard Program and support it wholeheartedly.

One in five children in our County is hungry. Forty percent of college students are hungry. California has the highest poverty rate in the nation, given our high cost of living. All the great hunger efforts underway are not a drop in the bucket, given the scale of the crisis.

We propose that we restore the Cupboard and monitor its operation closely for three months to sort through any potential concerns. We additionally propose that we pilot a Community Cupboard Program in Capitola in collaboration with the City in which we install at least five Cupboards at various locations - a church and a business as well as other nonprofits and individual residences. We would similarly monitor their operation.

Please sign to indicate your support for the Community Cupboard Program.


To sign this petition:

Restore the 42nd Avenue Community Cupboard
https://www.change.org/p/capitola-city-council-restore-the-42nd-avenue-community-cupboard
§
by Restore the Community Cupboard Tuesday Apr 17th, 2018 11:50 AM
sm_capitola_42nd_avenue_community_cupboard.jpg
original image (1312x1760)
§
by Restore the Community Cupboard Tuesday Apr 17th, 2018 11:50 AM
sm_42nd_avenue_community_cupboard_capitola.jpg
original image (509x640)
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Neighborhood free food ‘cupboard’ in Capitola under scrutinySC SentinelTuesday Apr 17th, 2018 12:45 PM
City staff shuts down free pantry in Capitola neighborhoodKSBWTuesday Apr 17th, 2018 12:43 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code