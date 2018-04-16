From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|PM Press Ten Year Rock and Roll Celebration
|Date
|Saturday May 05
|Time
|8:00 PM - 1:00 AM
|Location Details
|
Eli's Mile High Club in Oakland
3629 Martin Luther King Jr Way
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|PM Press
|
Join us to celebrate ten years of independently radical publishing on Saturday, May 5th at Eli's Mile High Club in Oakland.
$5 donation. No one turned away. Doors 8pm/ Show 9pm
Featuring performances by:
– The Rawk Hawks - Punk covers featuring Michelle "Todd" Gonzales from Spitboy and secret special guests
– Street Eaters - East Bay truewave / punk power duo whose new album "Envoy" is based on the speculative fiction of Ursula K. Le Guin's (rest in power)
– Jungle Cat - Babes of historical significance
– Special performances by The Mess, East Bay sketch comedy troupe
Plus new shirts, books, and more to get lit!
PM Press celebrates ten years of publishing radical books and media to educate, entertain, and inspire. We're old enough to know what we're doing and young enough to know what's at stake. Join us! http://www.pmpress.org
The Rawk Hawks are the Weird Al of English Department bands, featuring Michelle "Todd" Gonzales from Spitboy, have been variously called The World’s Greatest Rock Band," "The Only Band that Matters," and "Best Wisconsin Carnival Act of 1987." They are best known for chaotic yet grammatically correct live performances at Madison Square Garden, CBGBs, and People’s Park. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and uninducted in 1998.
Street Eaters are a truewave//punk band from Berkeley+Oakland that has drawn a range of sonic comparisons to bands from Wipers to Masshysteri, Autoclave to Mission of Burma, Huggy Bear to KARP, Sonic Youth’s 'Bad Moon Rising' to the early recordings of Warsaw. Their latest record, "The Envoy" (Nervous Intent Records/Contraszt! Records), is a concept album based on Ursula K. Le Guin's (rest in power) books "The Dispossessed" and "Left Hand of Darkness". Inspired by Le Guin’s speculative fiction and radical analytic lens on the world around us and beyond it, "The Envoy" lyrically and musically tackles themes of oppression, resistance, and change.
Jungle Cat - Babes of Historical Significance
THE MESS is a sketch comedy troupe based in California's East Bay with writers, dancers, singers, actors, and mischief makers from all over the globe. This collective of rabble-rousers create original scripted shows from the ground up with a focus on performances that celebrate the Bay Area’s diversity, and create immersive comedic experiences with a lean toward the theatrical.
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 16th, 2018 11:42 PM
