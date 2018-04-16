From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Science Supporters Rally in Oakland by various photographers

Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM

Photographers Mary DeShaw, Alfred Leung, Steve Disenhoff and Deb Hoag. Top photo "Nerdy by Nature" by Alfred Leung.

Some signs seen at the March for Science Bay Area this year: Stop Offshore Drilling, This is an Elephant not a Trophy, Fund Methods of Math Instruction not Weapons of Mass Destruction, and Facts Matter.



Two signs with Trump photos: When Random Selection Goes Horribly Wrong, and Electron, Proton, Nuetron... MORON. March for Science organizers call for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest. They want strong uninterrupted funding for basic research. They call for public access to scientific data, and want public policy to be determined using data-driven information.



Who doesn't want evidence-based policies? Not this group. They called out elected politicians for trying to take us back to the Dark Ages and one carried an umbrella with a message: Resist!