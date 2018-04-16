top
Science Supporters Rally in Oakland
by various photographers
Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
Photographers Mary DeShaw, Alfred Leung, Steve Disenhoff and Deb Hoag. Top photo "Nerdy by Nature" by Alfred Leung.
sm_marchofsciencealfredleungnerdy.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Some signs seen at the March for Science Bay Area this year: Stop Offshore Drilling, This is an Elephant not a Trophy, Fund Methods of Math Instruction not Weapons of Mass Destruction, and Facts Matter.

Two signs with Trump photos: When Random Selection Goes Horribly Wrong, and Electron, Proton, Nuetron... MORON. March for Science organizers call for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest. They want strong uninterrupted funding for basic research. They call for public access to scientific data, and want public policy to be determined using data-driven information.

Who doesn't want evidence-based policies? Not this group. They called out elected politicians for trying to take us back to the Dark Ages and one carried an umbrella with a message: Resist!
§Resist!
by Steve Disenhoff, photo Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchforsciencestevedisenhofresist.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
§Organizing
by Mary DeShaw, photo Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchforsciencemarydeshaw1.jpg
original image (1600x1191)
§Fund Methods of Math Instruction NOT Weapons of Mass Destruction
by Steve Disenhoff, photo Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchofsciencealfredleungmethodsofmath.jpg
original image (6000x3375)
§Save Elephants
by Mary DeShaw, photo Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchforsciencemaryelephants.jpg
original image (1600x1050)
§listening to speakers
by Deb Hoag, photo Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchforsciencedeghoagkokfam.jpg
original image (4842x2683)
§group shot
by Steve Disenhoff, photo Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchforsciencestevedisenhofgroup.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
§When Random Selection Goes Horribly Wrong
by Steve Disenhoff, photo Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchforsciencestevedisenhofrandomselection.jpg
original image (1763x2000)
§I was told to bring a sign
by Steve Disenhoff, photo Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchforsciencestevedisenhofsine.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
§Spair the Air
by Steve Disenhoff, photo Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchforsciencestevedisenhofspare.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
§Post Docs Unite!
by Steve Disenhoff, photo Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchforsciencesteveposdocs.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
§Courthouse
by Alfred Leung, photo Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchofsciencealfredleungcourthouse.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§Marching
by Alfred Leung, photo Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchofsciencealfredleungmarch.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§Be A Match
by Mary DeShaw Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchforsciencemarydmatch_1_1.jpg
original image (1524x1600)
§Oakland kids
by Alfred Leung, photo Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchofsciencealfredleungoakkids.jpg
original image (4000x6000)
§Stanford with tattoos
by Alfred Leung, photo Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchofsciencealfredleungstanford.jpg
original image (6000x6000)
Ironic juxtaposition
§Inspired
by Deb Hoag, photo Monday Apr 16th, 2018 5:14 AM
sm_marchforsciencedebhoagshout.jpg
original image (1719x1704)
