March for Science in Oakland 2018
by various photographers
Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 10:08 PM
March for Science Bay Area included a march around the Lake Merritt path, speakers, live music, plus a wide array of information booths and hands-on demonstrations, great weather and a kids area. Top photo "Thinking Cap" by Carol Thomas.
sm_marchforsciencecarolthomasthinkcap_1.jpg
original image (800x1200)
March for Science Bay Area included a march around the Lake Merritt path, speakers, live music, plus a wide array of information booths and hands-on demonstrations, great weather and a kids area.

Science supporters called for strong uninterrupted funding for basic research, public access to scientific data, data-driven policy decisions and increased diversity in science leadership, funding, and mentoring.

The March for Science champions robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity. Organizers say, "We unite as a diverse, non-partisan group to call for science that upholds the common good, and for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest".
§Black Lives Matter
by Alfred Leung, Photographer Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_marchofsciencealfredleungblm.jpg
original image (4636x6000)
§Crafts 4 Kids
by Carol Thomas, photographer Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_marchforsciencecarolthomas.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Hat and Apron
by Carol Thomas, photographer Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_marchforsciencecaroltalfred.jpg
original image (800x1200)
§so many people
by Deb Hoag, photographer Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_marchforsciencedebhoagmulti.jpg
original image (6885x4912)
§No Oil
by Carol Thomas Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_marchforsciencecaroltnooilourbay.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
No Tar Sands, No Oil in Our Bay
§Teen Tech SF
by Carol Thomas, photographer Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_marchforsciencecaroldteens.jpg
original image (1600x1157)
§At the Center for Biological Diversity Table
by David Hoag, photographer Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_marchforsciencedavidhoag.jpg
original image (1687x3029)
§Crafts
by David Hoag, photographer Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_marchforsciencedavidhpinkhat.jpg
original image (4139x3579)
§cool guitarist
by Deb Hoag Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_marchforsciencedebhaogguitar.jpg
original image (2756x2985)
§science
by Deb Hoag, photographer Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 10:08 PM
sm_marchforsciencedebhoaghugebubble.jpg
original image (1648x2841)
