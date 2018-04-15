From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

March for Science in Oakland 2018 by various photographers

Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 10:08 PM

March for Science Bay Area included a march around the Lake Merritt path, speakers, live music, plus a wide array of information booths and hands-on demonstrations, great weather and a kids area. Top photo "Thinking Cap" by Carol Thomas.

Science supporters called for strong uninterrupted funding for basic research, public access to scientific data, data-driven policy decisions and increased diversity in science leadership, funding, and mentoring.



The March for Science champions robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity. Organizers say, "We unite as a diverse, non-partisan group to call for science that upholds the common good, and for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest".