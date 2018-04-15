top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 4/18/2018
Solidarity Demonstration with La ZAD
Date Wednesday April 18
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Civic Center BART Station
San Francisco
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorComrades in SF
As the ZAD fights for its preservation against ongoing state repression, we’ll take up the spirit of our comrades in France here in SF.

Last week the French state began evicting the ZAD (Zone to defend) – an occupation by more than 80 collectives which forced the abandonment of an airport project. The state sent 2,500 police accompanied by armored vehicles and demolition machinery to attack everything the occupied territory stands for and all that it has achieved. The ZAD is one of the longest-running projects of autonomous politics in our time, and serves as a coordinating node for radical organizing across France and Europe.

In 2011 police raided and destroyed the Occupy encampments across this country, then in 2017 a militarized force dismantled the Standing Rock camp. Now the forces of order, with constant gas and thousands of stun grenades, wish to write the ZAD into history as another thwarted possibility.

We ask you to join us on Wednesday afternoon for a demo in solidarity with our friends in France. The ZAD is not just a worldwide symbol for autonomous revolutionary struggle, but a partisan reality where thousands of people have been making another way of life possible for years. Despite every obstacle placed in their way by this world, they have succeeded beyond anyone’s wildest dreams in creating a vibrant space for encounter, for experimentation, and for freedom. Decades of struggle have culminated in a wild and fertile zone unlike anywhere on earth, and it is this living truth that the state so senselessly tramples.

The ongoing evictions are a serious blow to the collective material power patiently built on the autonomous territory in the last decade. We do not know what the coming days will bring as the police operation continues. Already buildings are destroyed, many comrades hurt and arrested. Yesterday, still under siege, 20,000 friends marched to the ZAD and began rebuilding. Major demonstrations and occupations of high schools and universities have erupted across France. To the ZADists, partisans, and revolutionaries around the world, we say: this will not be how things end. Spring is coming.

From the ZAD to the Bay – at the barricades – toward joy in communism!

For more info. on the ZAD:
https://zadforever.blog/2018/04/05/targeted-evictions-begin-monday-9th-april/
https://zadforever.blog/2018/03/12/the-zad-will-survive/

CrimethInc.’s background piece
https://crimethinc.com/2018/04/09/la-zad-another-end-of-the-world-is-possible-learning-from-50-years-of-struggle-at-notre-dame-des-landes
sm_solidarity-la-zad-sf.jpg
original image (1200x1185)
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 9:43 PM
§
by Comrades in SF Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 9:43 PM
sm_cops-la-zad.jpg
original image (1200x658)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code