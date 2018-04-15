A SILENT TRANSFORMATION presented by Reel Work Labor Film Fest



(Simon Brothers, Luke Mistruzzi, Mark Preston, Anton Smolski, 2017, 69min, Canada)



An exploration of the transformative power of the co-operative enterprise model. From farmers' markets and coffee roasteries to movie theaters and credit unions, co-ops are sowing the seeds of economic democracy and global solidarity and are reviving the public understanding of the radical vision of cooperation.



Speakers: Panel on local cooperatives



Event Hosts: Economic Justice Film Series and Human Agenda







http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm#monterey For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 2:49 PM