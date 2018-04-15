From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Film: A Silent Transformation
|Date
|Friday May 04
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|San José Peace & Justice Center
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Reel Work Labor Film Festival
|
A SILENT TRANSFORMATION presented by Reel Work Labor Film Fest
(Simon Brothers, Luke Mistruzzi, Mark Preston, Anton Smolski, 2017, 69min, Canada)
An exploration of the transformative power of the co-operative enterprise model. From farmers' markets and coffee roasteries to movie theaters and credit unions, co-ops are sowing the seeds of economic democracy and global solidarity and are reviving the public understanding of the radical vision of cooperation.
Speakers: Panel on local cooperatives
Event Hosts: Economic Justice Film Series and Human Agenda
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 15th, 2018 2:49 PM
http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm#monterey
