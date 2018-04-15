top
Related Categories: South Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Film: A Silent Transformation
Date Friday May 04
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
San José Peace & Justice Center
Organizer/AuthorReel Work Labor Film Festival
A SILENT TRANSFORMATION presented by Reel Work Labor Film Fest

(Simon Brothers, Luke Mistruzzi, Mark Preston, Anton Smolski, 2017, 69min, Canada)

An exploration of the transformative power of the co-operative enterprise model. From farmers' markets and coffee roasteries to movie theaters and credit unions, co-ops are sowing the seeds of economic democracy and global solidarity and are reviving the public understanding of the radical vision of cooperation.

Speakers: Panel on local cooperatives

Event Hosts: Economic Justice Film Series and Human Agenda
For more event information:
http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm#monterey
