DOLORES presented by Reel Work Labor Film Fest



(Peter Bratt, 2017, 96min, USA)

Among the most important yet least known activists in U.S. history, Dolores Huerta was an equal partner in co-founding the first farm workers unions with Cesar Chavez, but her enormous contributions have gone largely unrecognized. She started as a young activist at Stockton High School, was the mother of eleven children, and is now deservedly gaining credit for her many contributions in empowering working people.



Speaker: Noe Montoya, musician, farmworker activist



Event Host: Latino Caucus of the SEIU Local 521 Social and Economic Justice Committee







http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm#monterey For more event information:

