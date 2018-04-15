From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Film: Dolores
|Date
|Friday April 27
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
|Location Details
|SEIU Local 521 Great Room, 2302 Zanker Rd, San Jose
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Reel Work Labor Film Festival
|
DOLORES presented by Reel Work Labor Film Fest
(Peter Bratt, 2017, 96min, USA)
Among the most important yet least known activists in U.S. history, Dolores Huerta was an equal partner in co-founding the first farm workers unions with Cesar Chavez, but her enormous contributions have gone largely unrecognized. She started as a young activist at Stockton High School, was the mother of eleven children, and is now deservedly gaining credit for her many contributions in empowering working people.
Speaker: Noe Montoya, musician, farmworker activist
Event Host: Latino Caucus of the SEIU Local 521 Social and Economic Justice Committee
For more event information:
http://reelwork.org/schedule.htm#monterey
