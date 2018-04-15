From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Historic Negro Bar, Sacramento County comes alive for 2018 Folsom Juneteenth
Join us as we prepare for our 2018 Folsom Juneteenth Celebration featuring the Buffalo Soldiers, 10th Cavalry, Company G of Northern California.
2018 Folsom Juneteenth continues a longstanding tradition of celebrating the living legacy of people of Pan African Heritage along the American River.
2018 is the 170th Anniversary of the California Gold Rush and we should all want to know more about the different cultures that participated during the Gold Rus Era, indeed the world rushed in.
Juneteenth, we will come together to learn about each other while can bringing better understanding, acceptance and appreciation for the vast diversity that occurred during the California Gold Rush and today.
Enslaved and Free, people of Pan African Heritage participated in the final campaign of the US Civil War, beginning on June 19, 1865 at Galveston Island, lasting 7 weeks throughout Texas and the US -Mexico border.
Here in California, officially beginning September 9, 1850 the first Governor Peter Burnett and California Legislature provided for legal sanction and financial support for Native American extermination.
California Constitution and legislative action targeted legal disenfranchisement toward people of Pan African Heritage and is essential to understanding Juneteenth, today's National Freedom Day Celebration.
Today, we focus on the essential role of the US Colored Troops, Buffalo Soldiers and those who serve today.
Everyone is invited to join us as we prepare to commemorate the emancipation of those enslaved in America and reflect upon today's ongoing challenges.
Juneteenth is a time to celebrate freedom and the opportunity to be self-reliant, healthy, and wealthy in all aspects of life.
You are welcome to join us to become educated, encouraged, empowered as we prepare for our 2018 Folsom Juneteenth Celebration, Negro Bar California State Park.
Exhibitors and sponsors may apply at Blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com (916) 346-3327
