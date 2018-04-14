THEY THOUGHT THEY WOULD STOP US!!



NAH!



FOR WEEKS NOW!

DA SCHUBERT HAS BEEN IGNORING HER CONSTITUENTS.

SHE HAS BEEN HIDING BEHIND GUARDS AND SCURRYING TO HER CAR TO AVOID US!

SHE HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PUBLIC SPEECHES!

SHE HAS CALLED THE ACTUAL SACRAMENTO POLICE ON US. THE ONES SHE KNOWS ARE OUT HERE KILLING US!



YOU WANT US TO GO AWAY ANN?



#ChargeThePolice

#Justice4StephonClark





SHE NEEDS TO FACE THE MUSIC WITH US

WITH THE MEDIA

WITH THIS FAMILY

WITH THE COMMUNITY!



WE WILL BE BBQ'ing. Potluck style. We would love people to bring whatever they would like. Meat, a side, veggies, plates, drinks..anything. OR DONT..and just come through and eat while we demand charges!



#ChargeThePolice

#Justice4StephonClark



She thinks she is in the clear but we are going to be at her office every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday till CHARGES ARE FILED!!!



AND IF SHE DOESN'T FILE CHARGES, WE WILL LIGHT IT UP FOR THE NEXT DA!



We will NOT go away!



WE WILL BE HEADNG OVER TO CITY COUNCIL FROM HERE.

Come out!



#ChargeThePolice

#Justice4StephonClark

original image (841x473)

https://www.facebook.com/events/7838039518... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 14th, 2018 11:29 AM