Drop the Charges Against Yvette Felarca, Mike Williams, and Porfirio Paz

Stop the Collusion by the California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento District Attorney with White Supremacists



Pack the Hearing to Support Defendants’ Motion to Drop All the Charges

Fri. April 20 at 8:30 am

Superior Courthouse of Sacramento

Dept. 9, Judge McCormick

720 - 9th St.

Sacramento, CA



Three anti-racist and anti-fascist protesters, Yvette Felarca, Michael Williams, and Porfirio Paz have filed a motion calling on Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Judge Kevin J. McCormick to dismiss felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the anti-fascist protest in Sacramento.



On June 26, 2016 white supremacists affiliated with neo-Nazi terrorist organizations Traditionalist Workers Party (TWP) and Golden State Skinheads (GSS) came to the California State Capital armed with knives, clubs, and improvised spears. They beat and stabbed at least eight anti-racist and anti-fascist protesters.



Over a year later, in the summer of 2017, Sacramento District Attorney (DA) Anne Marie Schubert charged three anti-racist protesters with false felony and misdemeanor charges. Some of the very people who were stabbed and bludgeoned by the white supremacists are now facing prosecution. None of the fascists who stabbed people was arrested.



Court documents, recordings, and pictures obtained by defense attorneys reveal police cover-up and collusion by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert with white supremacists.



Defense attorneys filed a motion on February 9, 2018 to drop the charges based on selective prosecution and lack of evidence. The hearing on the motion will be held in Judge Kevin McCormick’s courtroom on April 20, 2018.



Come out to support those who, out of love for their community, stood up against hate. Support Yvette, Mike, and Porfirio, and all who make clear that Donald Trump and his movement of racism and immigrant bashing are not welcome in Sacramento or anywhere. Defeat Trump and the growth of fascism by defending anti-racist and civil rights protesters and their fight to drop these charges now.



co-sponsored by the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration, and Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) and the Brown Berets de SacrAztlan

original image (1267x855)

