15th Annual Cesar Chavez Convocation
Date Wednesday May 16
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
UCSC College 9/10 Multipurpose Room
UC Santa Cruz
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author El Centro: Chicano Latino Resource Center
El Centro: Chicano Latino Resource Center and College 9/10 Cocurricular Programs Office invites you to the 15th Annual Cesar Chávez Convocation.

This event is free! Doors open at 6:30PM!

The Convocation honors the memory of Cesar Chavez, his achievements, commitment to social justice/civil rights, unrelenting efforts to cultivate grassroots leadership, and his successful formation of the United Farm Workers Union (UFW). His courage and commitment to justice and social change has inspired many generations of activists across the nation and continues to do so.

This year we have the honor of having a panel of activist who were apart of the LA walkouts in 1968! We are extremely excited to welcome Yolanda Rios, Margarita “Mita” Cuaron, Bobby Verdugo, Paula Crisostomo, and John Ortiz.

Look out for our film screening event!
sm_student_power.jpg
original image (816x1056)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2055065008...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 14th, 2018 2:38 AM
