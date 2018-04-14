top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | LGBTI / Queer
Kresge Presents PRIDE 2018
Date Saturday May 12
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location Details
Kresge College
510 Porter-Kresge Road, UC Santa Cruz
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorKresge Presents PRIDE
Stonewall was a Riot
A celebration of our UCSC LGBTQIA+ community

March starts at Quarry Plaza @12pm
Festival starts at Kresge Lower Street @2pm

Booths, Guest speakers and performances, Trans space, Food, Clothing, and so many resources
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1573092986...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 14th, 2018 2:26 AM
