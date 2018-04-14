Stonewall was a Riot

A celebration of our UCSC LGBTQIA+ community



March starts at Quarry Plaza @12pm

Festival starts at Kresge Lower Street @2pm



Booths, Guest speakers and performances, Trans space, Food, Clothing, and so many resources



https://www.facebook.com/events/1573092986... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 14th, 2018 2:26 AM