From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | LGBTI / Queer View other events for the week of 5/12/2018
|Kresge Presents PRIDE 2018
|Date
|Saturday May 12
|Time
|12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Kresge College
510 Porter-Kresge Road, UC Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Kresge Presents PRIDE
|
Stonewall was a Riot
A celebration of our UCSC LGBTQIA+ community
March starts at Quarry Plaza @12pm
Festival starts at Kresge Lower Street @2pm
Booths, Guest speakers and performances, Trans space, Food, Clothing, and so many resources
original image (1500x971)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 14th, 2018 2:26 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1573092986...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network