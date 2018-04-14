



Disagreement does not have to create insurmountable divides. In order to address racism, homophobia, xenophobia and more, we must learn to listen to others with different opinions and build relationships that generate understanding and enable collaborative problem-solving.



Our world has become polarized by folks with seemingly intractable positions. Too many of us only engage with those that agree with us. If we are to truly address the difficult issues we face and how our community is impacted by racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia, anti-Semitism, xenophobia,and more, then we must learn to listen to those with differing opinions and life experiences. Learn to listen respectfully, with curiosity, willing to be vulnerable, to be surprised, and to let go of our assumptions.



CommUNITY Conversations: Finding Our Common Ground will provide a safe yet brave place for up to 60 participants to talk with one another about a variety of important issues. Disagreement is a fact of life, but it doesn’t have to create insurmountable divides.There is value in learning to speak together honestly and relate to each other with dignity. Participants will build relationships that generate understanding and enable collaborative problem-solving.



Co-sponsors: Whites for Racial Equity (WRE), CSUMB Personal Growth and Counseling Center, Rainbow Speakers and Friends, Collectivize Monterey County, and CSUMB NCBI Campus Affiliate. To sign up as a co-sponsor, please contact JT at whitesforracialequity@ gmail.com



You can RSVP using the link below:



