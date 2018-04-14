From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|29th Annual May Festival
|Date
|Saturday May 19
|Time
|11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Location Details
|150 Church St, Davenport
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County
|
Save the date! Davenport’s 29th Annual May Festival is just around the corner. We hope you can join us for Davenport Resource Service Center’s (DRSC) event. This year, we are working hard to make it the best yet. We will have wonderful artists sharing their talents, yummy food, cultural activities, and fun activities for kids!
The DRSC provides services to support the culturally diverse and low-income population in the rural north coast of Santa Cruz County. Emergency and prevention services include: food distribution, services to children, teens and seniors, transportation, information and referral, translation, form filing and other services.
original image (1582x2048)
https://www.facebook.com/events/2823308156...
