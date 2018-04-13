top
Related Categories: Central Valley | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Sacramento Police are Being Dishonest About Their Violence Toward Peaceful Protesters
by Black Lives Matter Sacramento
Friday Apr 13th, 2018 11:44 PM
On April 12, 2018, cops violently charged a peaceful protest. During the attack, two women were violently arrested and charged with non applicable charges. The 50 or more officers appeared to have the intention to agitate and escalate before the protest began.
sm_black_lives_matter_sacramento_arrest_stephon_clark.jpg
original image (495x521)
Additionally, the narrative the Sacramento Police relayed in the recent SacBee article, “Two women arrested in Thursday’s Stephon Clark protests identified by police” was one of false narrative and lies. The article referenced a person jumping on, and trapping people in their cars, as a reason to arrest. This is false. As protesters were standing face to face with police, officers used their bikes as weapons, along with tasers and metal batons. There were numerous instances of excessive force when officers violently pushed protesters back. It is this type of narrative that empowers the Law Enforcement to hurt the community without exposure.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento has organized a series of peaceful protests at the District Attorney Anne Schubert’s office in hopes to connect Shubert and the community and to lift the community’s demands to charge officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet, for murdering Stephon Clark. We will continue to fight for charges to be administered and for Stephon Clark’s family to receive justice.

Please see the videos below to see the actual events that took place, including the arrest of a peaceful protester:

https://youtu.be/2ezVcK2Gcoc
https://youtu.be/9qcQNYO85xI



http://www.inciteaction.com/sacramento_police_are_being_dishonest_about_their_violence_toward_peaceful_protesters
http://www.inciteaction.com/
