Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Drug War | Health, Housing & Public Services
Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County Meeting
Date Thursday April 19
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
Capitola City Hall
420 Capitola Ave, Capitola
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorHarm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County
Welcome all who are passionate about Harm Reduction , disease prevention and saving lives.

We will hold a meeting to re engage with one another after the March 19 listenings session.

Mission statement, key action items, advocacy , what we can do as individuals and coalition members.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1072003616...
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 13th, 2018 10:59 PM
