|Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County Meeting
|Date
|Thursday April 19
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Location Details
|
Capitola City Hall
420 Capitola Ave, Capitola
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County
|
Welcome all who are passionate about Harm Reduction , disease prevention and saving lives.
We will hold a meeting to re engage with one another after the March 19 listenings session.
Mission statement, key action items, advocacy , what we can do as individuals and coalition members.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1072003616...
