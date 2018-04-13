top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War View other events for the week of 4/14/2018
Emergency Response Protest Against US War on Syria!
Date Saturday April 14
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Powell and Market St.
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorANSWER Coalition
Emailanswer [at] answersf.org
Phone415-821-6545
The Trump administration, together with its British and French imperialist allies has launched airstrikes on Syria, including multiple strikes on the capital Damascus. Trump's speech announcing the new military action against Syria was in reality a statement that he and his allies were engaging in war crimes using "humanitarian concern" after the unsubstantiated accusation of a chemical attack against the Syrian government. Neither the U.S., Britain nor France are threatened in any way by Syria, meaning that this attack is a war of aggression and a Crime Against Peace, the most serious form of war crime.

It is clear even in the early hours that this new attack is much wider than the 2017 cruise missile attack on the Shayrat air base in Syria. It carries with it the very real danger of a larger war.

At the same time, Israel is continuing its murderous response to the courageous Great March of Return in Gaza. At least 31 Palestinians have been killed and thousands wounded since the Great March began on March 30, while Israeli occupation forces have reported zero casualties. The Trump administration and leaders of both the Republican and Democratic parties have fully supported Israeli actions making it a U.S./Israeli massacre.

Join ANSWER and many other organizations in protesting any new U.S. war.

sm_syria2.jpg
original image (1917x881)
For more event information:
http://www.ANSWERsf.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 13th, 2018 8:14 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 10.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code