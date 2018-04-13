



SF LABOR COMMUNITY ACTION



Emergency Call to Action



STOP THE PRIVATIZATION OF OUR PUBLIC HEALTH CLINICS



Potrero Hill Neighborhood Center



1050 WISCONSIN STREET IN SAN FRANCISCO



FRIDAY, APRIL 20, 2018 3:00 TO 4:00 PM



Sign the petition and join on Friday to deliver it and demand to be heard!



Demand FAIRNESS & RESPECT at SF’s Department of Public Health



Thousands of San Francisco families and residents rely on the services facilitated by the City’s Department of Public Health (DPH). We expect this important city to live up to our city’s values of fairness, collaboration, and respect. Our City’s health and well- being depend on it.



That’s why it’s troubling to learn that management at DPH refuses to address the staffing and workload issues that are negatively impacting public services. Principal clerks who do important yet often overlooked work are also facing threats to their job security, with the reduction of their duties and responsibilities.



In addition to being unresponsive to issues related to staffing and work load, workers report that management is disproportionately disciplining African American employees and separate them from probation at alarming rates.



Discrimination has no place in our city. Together we must use our power in numbers and demand that DPH investigates how management is unfairly using disciplines and separations from probation. We must end the fear and intimidation of our coworkers.



Sponsored by the Patient Advisory Board for Potrero Hill Health Center



Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout

https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI

Over 50 SEIU 1021 SF Department of Public Health workers and San Francisco residents protested racist discrimination and workplace bullying at the SF Department of Public Health on March 28, 2018. They spoke about the systemic attack on African American DPH workers and how this hurts the community. They also marched into the DPH building and met with Barbara Garcia the Director of DPH who promised she would look into the discrimination and retaliation.

More media:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMEq8wAZ75c&feature=

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9Bf8u7oqUk

http://youtu.be/_shGLuXU9uk

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgVn5zIApJg&feature=

Production of Labor Video Project

