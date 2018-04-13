top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/20/2018
SF Community Action To Stop Privatization Of Public Health Clinics And Racism
Date Friday April 20
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Potrero Hill Neighborhood Center
1050 WISCONSIN STREET IN SAN FRANCISCO
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSponsored by the Patient Advisory Board for P
4/20/18 SF Community Labor Action To Stop Privatization Of Public Health Clinics And Racist Practices

SF LABOR COMMUNITY ACTION

Emergency Call to Action

STOP THE PRIVATIZATION OF OUR PUBLIC HEALTH CLINICS

Potrero Hill Neighborhood Center

1050 WISCONSIN STREET IN SAN FRANCISCO

FRIDAY, APRIL 20, 2018 3:00 TO 4:00 PM

Sign the petition and join on Friday to deliver it and demand to be heard!

Demand FAIRNESS & RESPECT at SF’s Department of Public Health

Thousands of San Francisco families and residents rely on the services facilitated by the City’s Department of Public Health (DPH). We expect this important city to live up to our city’s values of fairness, collaboration, and respect. Our City’s health and well- being depend on it.

That’s why it’s troubling to learn that management at DPH refuses to address the staffing and workload issues that are negatively impacting public services. Principal clerks who do important yet often overlooked work are also facing threats to their job security, with the reduction of their duties and responsibilities.

In addition to being unresponsive to issues related to staffing and work load, workers report that management is disproportionately disciplining African American employees and separate them from probation at alarming rates.

Discrimination has no place in our city. Together we must use our power in numbers and demand that DPH investigates how management is unfairly using disciplines and separations from probation. We must end the fear and intimidation of our coworkers.

Sponsored by the Patient Advisory Board for Potrero Hill Health Center

Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
Over 50 SEIU 1021 SF Department of Public Health workers and San Francisco residents protested racist discrimination and workplace bullying at the SF Department of Public Health on March 28, 2018. They spoke about the systemic attack on African American DPH workers and how this hurts the community. They also marched into the DPH building and met with Barbara Garcia the Director of DPH who promised she would look into the discrimination and retaliation.
More media:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMEq8wAZ75c&feature=
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9Bf8u7oqUk
http://youtu.be/_shGLuXU9uk
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgVn5zIApJg&feature=
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
sm_sf_dph_flyer_call_to_action1.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
For more event information:
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 13th, 2018 7:45 PM
§Petition To Stop Privatization of SF Health Centers, Stop Racism & Stop Removals
by Sponsored by the Patient Advisory Board for P Friday Apr 13th, 2018 7:45 PM
sm_peition_cheryl1.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
1) STOP the privatization of this health clinic; 2) Restore staffing levels so patients have access to healthcare in a timely manner; 3) Terminate Dr. Halie Hammer for mismanagement of the clinic and aiding in the gentrification of our community; 4) Support in creating a city-wide Patient Advisory Council that meets and reports to City Hall to ensure services are being maintained; 5) RESTORE the 1408 Principal Clerk to the Potrero Hill clinic; 6) Demonstrate equity and cultural competency in staffing our clinic.
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code