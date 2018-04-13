

We have less than one month until May 9- the DEADLINE to gather the 5700 signatures we need to get Rent Control on the ballot in November.



Join us in our final push to make sure we get enough signatures to qualify - we can win this but these weeks are make it or break it. We need your help to make this happen.



Please come and bring your friends and neighbors.



We will be meeting at 3 PM for a a short training for any new signature gatherers and then go out in teams to canvass until 5.



We will meet back at the RCNV at 5:15 for snacks and an update on the progress of the campaign. We will discuss as a group what we need to do in these next few weeks to make sure we get enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. We know lots of people in this community are invested in the success of our rent control initiative - this is the time to turn out to make it happen.





**Please share this event and invite your friends **



RSVP here or if you can't make this event but would like to help out another time:



For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 13th, 2018 10:36 AM