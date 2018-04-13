top
Santa Cruz Action for Peace
Date Sunday April 15
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
Post Office
850 Front St, Santa Cruz
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorKeith McHenry
Please bring signs and banners

• An end to all U.S. wars, bombing, and drone attacks,
and other forms of aggression including weapons sales
and economic sanctions
• Closing all U.S. bases on foreign soil
• Bringing all U.S. troops home
• Dismantling all nuclear weapons
• Redirecting the massive military budget to fund
human needs and protects the environment.

The Santa Cruz event in solidarity with the global protests against the threat of a larger war.
