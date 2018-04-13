Please bring signs and banners



• An end to all U.S. wars, bombing, and drone attacks,

and other forms of aggression including weapons sales

and economic sanctions

• Closing all U.S. bases on foreign soil

• Bringing all U.S. troops home

• Dismantling all nuclear weapons

• Redirecting the massive military budget to fund

human needs and protects the environment.



The Santa Cruz event in solidarity with the global protests against the threat of a larger war.







