|Santa Cruz Action for Peace
|Sunday April 15
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Post Office
850 Front St, Santa Cruz
|Protest
|Keith McHenry
Please bring signs and banners
• An end to all U.S. wars, bombing, and drone attacks,
and other forms of aggression including weapons sales
and economic sanctions
• Closing all U.S. bases on foreign soil
• Bringing all U.S. troops home
• Dismantling all nuclear weapons
• Redirecting the massive military budget to fund
human needs and protects the environment.
The Santa Cruz event in solidarity with the global protests against the threat of a larger war.
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 13th, 2018 10:30 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/3388541066...
