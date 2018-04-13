From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Ellenie Cruz of the NOLA Herb Gathering 2018 by WTUL News and Views

Friday Apr 13th, 2018 7:23 AM

Kezia speaks with Ellenie Cruz of the NOLA Herb Gathering, coming up on April 15th. A full day of information sharing, classes, and education about local plant medicine practices and how they connect to the culture of people historically from New Orleans.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/04/13/herbgathering.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

