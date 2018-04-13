From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ellenie Cruz of the NOLA Herb Gathering 2018
Kezia speaks with Ellenie Cruz of the NOLA Herb Gathering, coming up on April 15th. A full day of information sharing, classes, and education about local plant medicine practices and how they connect to the culture of people historically from New Orleans.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (13.1mb)
