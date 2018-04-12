From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Really Really Free Market
|Date
|Saturday April 14
|Time
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Location Details
|
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|SubRosa Community Space
|
No money. No trades. Everything is free!
This market is based on a gift-economy and thinks capitalism sucks.
Bring food to share. Bring your special items that you don't use but can't throw away (ex. clothes, toys, art supplies, instruments, books and zines... your free box). Bring your special talents to offer people (ex. haircuts, message, reiki; we can help you set up if you let us know before hand).
Come and take what you can use.
First come first served, space may be limited.
Requirements: Mutual respect.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1928860253...
