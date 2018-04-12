top
"Stop the War at Home & Abroad!" on Stephon Clark Killing & War on Syria
Date Friday April 20
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
2969 Mission St. near 26th St.
San Francisco
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
The People Rise against the Murder of Stephon Clark!

Featured Speaker: Jamier Sale, Sacramento Anti-Police Brutality Organizer

The March 18th murder of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police has triggered a new wave of protests. Why do racist police around the country kill on average 3 people per day? Is the problem “bad apples” or is this how the police function systemically? Hear reports from two activists who have been involved in protests against the Sacramento police.

What is Behind the Escalating U.S. War Drive?

The Trump war cabinet — with the support of Democratic leaders — is escalating U.S. wars in the Middle East and elsewhere. What is behind this dangerous expansion of the war drive?

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

http://www.pslweb.org
