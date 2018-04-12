From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|"Stop the War at Home & Abroad!" on Stephon Clark Killing & War on Syria
|Date
|Friday April 20
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Location Details
|
2969 Mission St. near 26th St.
San Francisco
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|
The People Rise against the Murder of Stephon Clark!
Featured Speaker: Jamier Sale, Sacramento Anti-Police Brutality Organizer
The March 18th murder of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police has triggered a new wave of protests. Why do racist police around the country kill on average 3 people per day? Is the problem “bad apples” or is this how the police function systemically? Hear reports from two activists who have been involved in protests against the Sacramento police.
What is Behind the Escalating U.S. War Drive?
The Trump war cabinet — with the support of Democratic leaders — is escalating U.S. wars in the Middle East and elsewhere. What is behind this dangerous expansion of the war drive?
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
http://www.pslweb.org
