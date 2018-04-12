From the Open-Publishing Calendar

The Struggle for Justice at SF Hunters Point Naval Shipyard & Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai by Labor Video Project

Thursday Apr 12th, 2018 2:34 PM Dr. Ahimsa Porter Sumchai has spend decades fighting to defend the residents of Hunters Point Bayview and also expose the systemic corruption by City, State and Federal officials who were covering up the systemic corruption of the Lennar development project.

original image (360x541)



Dr. Sumchai talks about the numerous politicians and regulators in San Francisco, California and nationally who have colluded with the Lennar developers to cover-up the failure to properly remediate the dangerous site. She points out that this development will personally benefit politicians such as Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and Senator Diane Feinstein.



Numerous health and safety whistleblowers have been bullied and terminated because of reporting falsified testing and an criminal effort to report that the site had been properly cleaned up.

This interview was done in San Francisco on 3/22/18.



Production of Labor Video Project

Tetra Tech has covered up fake testing.





Congresswoman Pelosi, former SF Mayor Brown and Senator Feinstein pushed to get the US Navy to turn over the superfund toxic dump site for condo development that they would benefit from.





The US Navy brought radioactive contaminated ships into the Hunters Point Naval shipyard and sandblasted them leaving dangerous radioactive material on the land and the bay. These area continue to be contaminated.





Senator Feinstein, Congresswomen Pelosi, Senator Kamal Harris, former Mayor Willie Brown and Gavin Newsom all knew the site was contaminated with radioactive material and that health and safety whistleblowers were being fired for blowing the whistle.

Tetra Tech health and safety technicians saw that the remediation and testing was being falsified and blew the whistle. They were bullied and fired by Tetra Tech and all local, state and national politicians have ignored these criminal retaliations.