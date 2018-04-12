From the Open-Publishing Calendar

'Governor Brown, Please Step Up': 750 Public Interest Groups Urge Halt to New Oil and Gas Projects in California by Center for Biological Diversity

Thursday Apr 12th, 2018 12:59 PM

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2018 — More than 750 public interest groups from California and around the world kicked off a campaign today urging Governor Jerry Brown to stop the build-out of dirty fossil fuel infrastructure, keep oil and gas in the ground and take immediate action to protect those most vulnerable to climate change.