Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action

Anarcho / Peace Punk Fest
Anarcho / Peace Punk Fest
Date Saturday June 09
Time 5:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Location Details
924 Gilman St, Berkeley, CA 94710
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorVegan Tofu Punk
Mission Statement -
FIGHT WARS NOT WARS! A lot of us know exactly who said this statement, and how relevant it still is today. Punk music has inspired thousands of people all over the world, bringing forth educators, artists, activists, and many other amazing people. Punk culture goes beyond music, it taps into a community of people who want to invest themselves in human rights,
animal rights, and more. The “Peace Punk Fest” wants to revive the spirit, the lives, and the joy of people who have been a part of this community. Through fests/ events like the “Peace Punk Fest” we hope to inspire people to become more involved and to begin to more effectively organize, network, make friends, and have fun while gaining educational material and deeper insight. Through this event we can bridge Northern and Southern California punk and or activists. During our current political climate, we can see how punk is more so needed now than ever. The punk scene is an ever-growing community and movement, and through this event we hope it will gain more momentum. Punk is still a movement and a movement of social change!

BANDS:
Resist and Exist
https://resistandexist.bandcamp.com/album/the-best-of-kwangju-discography

Dead Tribe
https://deadtribe.bandcamp.com/album/s-t

Headdress
https://dressyourhead.bandcamp.com/album/no-doves-lost

Argument?
https://argument1.bandcamp.com/album/argument-headdress-2

Jason Oliver
https://jasonvegan.bandcamp.com/album/protest-songs-vol-1

Standard Issue

Speakers:
Kitty Jones from Berkeley Animal Rights Center
https://www.berkeleyarc.com/

D.I.Y Feminist Punk Rock Fashion Show by Audey Thunders Clothing
https://www.facebook.com/AudeyThundersClothing/

DJ Ajitator (spining anarcho tunes)

MC by Mardhavi

More bands and speakers to be announced....
For more event information:
http://diyzine.com/peacepunkfest2018.html
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 12th, 2018 12:43 PM
§
by Vegan Tofu Punk Thursday Apr 12th, 2018 12:43 PM
http://diyzine.com/peacepunkfest2018.html
