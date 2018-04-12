From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 6/ 9/2018
|Anarcho / Peace Punk Fest
|Date
|Saturday June 09
|Time
|5:00 PM - 12:00 AM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|924 Gilman St, Berkeley, CA 94710
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|Vegan Tofu Punk
|
Mission Statement -
FIGHT WARS NOT WARS! A lot of us know exactly who said this statement, and how relevant it still is today. Punk music has inspired thousands of people all over the world, bringing forth educators, artists, activists, and many other amazing people. Punk culture goes beyond music, it taps into a community of people who want to invest themselves in human rights,
animal rights, and more. The “Peace Punk Fest” wants to revive the spirit, the lives, and the joy of people who have been a part of this community. Through fests/ events like the “Peace Punk Fest” we hope to inspire people to become more involved and to begin to more effectively organize, network, make friends, and have fun while gaining educational material and deeper insight. Through this event we can bridge Northern and Southern California punk and or activists. During our current political climate, we can see how punk is more so needed now than ever. The punk scene is an ever-growing community and movement, and through this event we hope it will gain more momentum. Punk is still a movement and a movement of social change!
BANDS:
Resist and Exist
https://resistandexist.bandcamp.com/album/the-best-of-kwangju-discography
Dead Tribe
https://deadtribe.bandcamp.com/album/s-t
Headdress
https://dressyourhead.bandcamp.com/album/no-doves-lost
Argument?
https://argument1.bandcamp.com/album/argument-headdress-2
Jason Oliver
https://jasonvegan.bandcamp.com/album/protest-songs-vol-1
Standard Issue
Speakers:
Kitty Jones from Berkeley Animal Rights Center
https://www.berkeleyarc.com/
D.I.Y Feminist Punk Rock Fashion Show by Audey Thunders Clothing
https://www.facebook.com/AudeyThundersClothing/
DJ Ajitator (spining anarcho tunes)
MC by Mardhavi
More bands and speakers to be announced....
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 12th, 2018 12:43 PM
http://diyzine.com/peacepunkfest2018.html
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network