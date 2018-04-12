top
The Politics of Eugene Debs: A Teach-In
Date Saturday April 14
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Octopus Literary Salon, Oakland, CA (Next to 19th st BART)
Organizer/AuthorPlatypus Affiliated Society
A teach-in followed by a discussion on the Politics of Eugene Debs (1855-1926), the five time candidate of the Socialist Party of America for President of the United States.

Optional Readings:
Competition vs. Cooperation (1900)
https://www.marxists.org/archive/debs/works/1900/0929-debs-competitionvcooperation.pdf

The Negro in the Class Struggle (1903)
https://www.marxists.org/archive/debs/works/1903/negro.htm

The Day of the People (1919)
https://www.marxists.org/archive/debs/works/1919/daypeople.htm

Hosted by the Platypus Affiliated Society
http://www.platypus1917.org
socialistparty-presidency_1.jpg
For more event information:
http://www.facebook.com/PlatypusBerkeley
