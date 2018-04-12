From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|The Politics of Eugene Debs: A Teach-In
|Saturday April 14
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Octopus Literary Salon, Oakland, CA (Next to 19th st BART)
|Class/Workshop
|Platypus Affiliated Society
A teach-in followed by a discussion on the Politics of Eugene Debs (1855-1926), the five time candidate of the Socialist Party of America for President of the United States.
Optional Readings:
Competition vs. Cooperation (1900)
https://www.marxists.org/archive/debs/works/1900/0929-debs-competitionvcooperation.pdf
The Negro in the Class Struggle (1903)
https://www.marxists.org/archive/debs/works/1903/negro.htm
The Day of the People (1919)
https://www.marxists.org/archive/debs/works/1919/daypeople.htm
Hosted by the Platypus Affiliated Society
http://www.platypus1917.org
For more event information:
http://www.facebook.com/PlatypusBerkeley
