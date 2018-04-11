top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/13/2018
Movie: Resistance at Tule Lake (with Satsuki Ina who was born at Tule Lake)
Date Friday April 13
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Revolution Books, 2444 Durant Ave., Berkeley CA 94704
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorRevolution Books
Emailrevolutionbooks [at] sbcglobal.net
Phone510-848-1196
Friday April 13th, 7pm
Movie Night: Resistance at Tule Lake (2017) directed by Konrad Aderer
Special Guest: Satsuki Ina, who was born at Tule Lake Segregation Camp

During World War II President Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066. 120,000 men, women and children, living on the West Coast were rounded up and sent to "relocation camps." They had committed no crime other than being Japanese and Japanese American.

Tule Lake was the largest of these 10 concentration camps, a maximum security facility reserved for those the U.S. government considered disloyal. Resistance at Tule Lake tells the long-suppressed story of 12,000 Japanese Americans who dared to protest the U.S. government's program of mass incarceration. The "No No Boys" and others resisted in the face of militarized violence, courageously standing up to beatings, abuse, torture, and food shortages. This new film, and the history it reveals is especially important now.

Facebook event https://www.facebook.com/events/1767302819957302/

Support Revolution Books, donate to GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/supportanddefendrevolutionbooks

Donations at the door
sm_resistance-at-tule-lake.jpg
original image (1200x600)
For more event information:
https://www.revolutionbooks.org/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 11th, 2018 10:55 PM
