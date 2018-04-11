From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Party 4 Kayla Moore! with the Justice 4 Kayla Moore Coalition
Tuesday April 17
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park (Provo Park)
2151 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Berkeley, CA 94704
Party/Street Party
Justice 4 Kayla Moore Coalition
justice4kaylamoore [at] gmail.com
646-334-2433
Five years have passed since the death of disabled Black trans loved one Kayla Moore at the hands of Berkeley Police, so we are throwing a great big party to keep her memory alive! Expect food, music, art and updates from the family about the court case.
Where: MLK Jr. Civic Center / Provo Park
When: 6 - 8pm
Accessibility: We will be setting up in a paved area, so the event will be wheelchair accessible. We will also provide chairs for those who wish to sit. Please email us at justice4kaylamoore [at] gmail.com with specific access requests.
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/175014956627047/
https://justiceforkaylamoore.wordpress.com/
