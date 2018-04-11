Join us for our second Talking Circle: Gender Politics: Masc and Femme in Queer Spaces



Have you ever noticed pesky gender roles within Queer spaces? Toxic masculinity and femm-phobia? Join us as we attempt to unbox gender politics within our community dynamics.



Free Snacks!!



