|Gender Politics: Masc and Femme in Queer Spaces
|Date
|Thursday May 10
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Location Details
|
The Epicenter
20 Maple St, Salinas
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Our Gente: A Program of The Epicenter
|
Join us for our second Talking Circle: Gender Politics: Masc and Femme in Queer Spaces
Have you ever noticed pesky gender roles within Queer spaces? Toxic masculinity and femm-phobia? Join us as we attempt to unbox gender politics within our community dynamics.
Free Snacks!!
original image (816x1056)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 11th, 2018 11:15 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1622868911...
