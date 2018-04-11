From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Trans & Queer Skate
|Date
|Friday April 20
|Time
|7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Roller Palladium
1606 Seabright Ave, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|The Diversity Center - Santa Cruz County
|
Our first ever skate night, trans and LGBTQ+ friendly. $8 at the door.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1826361184...
