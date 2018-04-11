It's been almost one year since thousands of Amerians came together on Tax Day 2017 to demand Donald Trump's tax returns and a fairer tax system for all. In that time, however, Trump and Republicans have turned their backs on hard-working Americans only to help the wealthy and well-connected. The numbers speak for themselves:



- More than $1.5 trillion in tax cuts for millionaires and big corporations

- 92 million middle-class families seeing tax hikes

- 83% of the tax benefits from the TrumpTax going to the top 1%

- 53% of all Americans will get a tax increase

- 13 million Americans losing health care

- 0 tax returns from Trump



On the anniversary of last year’s historic march, people from across the country will come together once again to express their outrage at Trump and Republicans and to demand that Congress #RepealTheTrumpTax and Trump finally fulfill his promise of releasing his tax returns.



RSVP: bit.ly/MontereyTaxMarch

