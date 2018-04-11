BLACK ONLY SPACE. *Note: New Location at McClatchy Park*



You've marched with us... now come heal with us!



One year ago Black Lives Matter Sacramento launched our monthly Black Resilience group, to give *black folks* a space to heal and connect. This fight takes a lot out of us, and we need, and deserve, time to rest and replenish.



Join us for one hour in the park, where Ali will lead us through breathing, meditation, and reflection that will leave you feeling recharged and ready.



MEET NEAR THE SKATE STRUCTURE



https://www.facebook.com/events/4470678357...

