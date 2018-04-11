From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Central Valley | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 4/14/2018
|Black Resilience is Revolutionary
|Date
|Saturday April 14
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
McClatchy Park
3500 5th Ave, Sacramento
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Black Lives Matter Sacramento
|
BLACK ONLY SPACE. *Note: New Location at McClatchy Park*
You've marched with us... now come heal with us!
One year ago Black Lives Matter Sacramento launched our monthly Black Resilience group, to give *black folks* a space to heal and connect. This fight takes a lot out of us, and we need, and deserve, time to rest and replenish.
Join us for one hour in the park, where Ali will lead us through breathing, meditation, and reflection that will leave you feeling recharged and ready.
MEET NEAR THE SKATE STRUCTURE
original image (2048x1536)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Apr 11th, 2018 10:18 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/4470678357...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network