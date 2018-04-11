SO EVERY TIME WE GO TO THIS OFFICE SHE CLOSES UP SHOP

WHICH MEANS THAT EVERY TIME WE MAKE THIS EVENT, WE SHUT SHIT DOWN AND HER OFFICE ISNT WORKING.



LETS KEEP IT GOING!

HOW LONG ARE HER AND HER EMPLOYEES GOING TO WORK HALF DAYS ON OUR DIME?



SHE NEEDS TO FACE THE MUSIC WITH US

WITH THE MEDIA

WITH THIS FAMILY

WITH THE COMMUNITY!



WE WILL BE BBQ'ing. Potluck style. We would love people to bring whatever they would like. Meat, a side, veggies, plates, drinks..anything. OR DONT..and just come through and eat while we demand charges!



She thinks she is in the clear but we are going to be at her office every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday till CHARGES ARE FILED!!!



AND IF SHE DOESN'T FILE CHARGES, WE WILL LIGHT IT UP FOR THE NEXT DA!



We will NOT go away!





Come out!



#Justice4StephonClark

